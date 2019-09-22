Hidilyn adds Thai chip to medal tally

ANOTHER CHIP. Air Force Sergeant Hidilyn Diaz, in this file photo when she competed in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, wins another medal and honor in her trove after grabbing the bronze in the women’s 55kg division at the 2019 World Weightlifting Championships in Pattaya, Thailand. AFP READ: Hidilyn starts Olympic quest Rio Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz added another chip to her medal collection as she nabbed the bronze in the women’s 55kg division at the 2019 World Weightlifting Championships in Pattaya, Thailand.After lifting only 93 kgs in the snatch, enough for 8th place, Diaz registered 121 kg in the clean and jerk to put herself in the podium race for an overall total of 214 kg. Two Chinese weightlifters dominated the competition with Liao Qiuyun scoring 98 kg and 129 kg en route to a gold-medal worthy 227 kg. Zhang Wanqiong, on the other hand, topped the snatch with 99 kg but tallied 126 kg only in the clean and jerk to settle for silver. In a Twitter post, Diaz bared she almost lost focus after the snatch category. The Zamboanga native then thanked her parents and other groups for the support and prayers she received.This will be Diaz’s third bronze in the world championships after clinching the same ranking in the 2015 and 2017 edition of the Games. Diaz, who captured the gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games, is trying to book a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. READ: Diaz improves lifts after Taiwan camp

