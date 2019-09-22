Sad day for entertainment: 2 veterans die

Mel Chionglo and Isah Red

Hair-raising nightmare the country’s entertainment industry woke up from on a cloudy weekend: two of its pillars—veteran director-writer Carmelo “Mel” Chionglo and old hand entertainment editor Isah Red—shocked fans and followers with news of their death.Cultural Center of the Philippines artistic director Chris Millado confirmed Chionglo’s death in a Facebook post, writing, ”Very sad to announce the passing of dear colleague and renowned film director Mel Chionglo.” Chionglo, 73, was involved in spearheading the annual Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival, where he was a member of the executive committee. Red, meanwhile, peacefully passed away in his home—the news confirmed by colleagues at the Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors, where he was the President Emeritus and co-founder. “We take solace that while he felt unwell these past few days, he died peacefully in his home this morning, without struggle or difficulty,” the statement read.Veteran director-writer Carmelo “Mel” Chionglo passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 73. Some celebrities and Chionglo’s colleagues in the film industry took to Twitter to express their condolences over the veteran director’s death. These include Director Joey Javier Reyes who called Chionglo and Red, “irreplaceable.” “What a sad sad day. Goodbye, Mel Chionglo & Isah Red. You are both irreplaceable. Have a safe trip home to our Father,” Reyes said.