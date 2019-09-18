Pampanga sets ban to stay ASF-free

posted September 18, 2019 at 01:30 am by Macon Ramos-Araneta September 18, 2019 at 01:30 am

African Swine Fever. SWINE CHECK. A Manila city health official monitors and tests hogs Tuesday in a backyard piggery in the capital, after hundreds of pigs have mysteriously died in recent weeks before officials declared that the cause of swine deaths had been traced to African swine fever. AFP With PNA READ: Hog raisers need P26 billion to contain ASF Governor Dennis Pineda on Monday ordered a temporary ban on the entry of pigs into Pampanga from other areas in Luzon to ensure that the province will not be affected byPineda said he issued Executive Order 34 to protect the multi-million hog industry and meat processors from the threat of the ASF and to safeguard public health. “We want to ensure that no ASF will enter our province that could affect the livelihood and health of the Kapampangans,” Pineda said. READ: ASF outbreak contained in four areas, Agri chief says Senator Nancy Binay on Tuesday called on the government to help the backyard hog raisers and barangay workers to help contain the outbreak of African swine fever in the country. “Barangay officials can help contain the ASF by encouraging them to adapt bio-security practices in every stage of swine raising,” Binay said. The EcoWaste Coalition appealed to backyard hog raisers not to dispose of dead pigs in creeks and rivers to prevent the contamination of water. “We appeal to affected hog raisers to ensure the safe disposal of carcasses to prevent polluting the environment, especially our water resources,” said Jovito Benosa, Zero Waste Campaigner of the EcoWaste Coalition.Pineda imposed his order although there had been no ASF outbreak in Pampanga. “The checkpoints will remain in the boundaries of the province that were put up by our police to prevent the entry of pigs especially from areas with confirmed ASF cases,” he said. The order says only pork and pork products with the National Meat Inspection Service seal or with appropriate certificates will be allowed in the province. Through EO 34, Pineda also created the Pampanga ASF Task Force, which he tasked to make a contingency plan. The task force is led by Augusto Baluyut, the provincial veterinarian, and Board Member Jun Canlas, head of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan on Agriculture Committee. Two weeks ago, the governor issued a memorandum to mayors to take preventive actions against the ASF as advised by the Department of Agriculture through Administrator Order 04-2019 on food safety measures and veterinary quarantine.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.