‘Marilyn’ rains out six flights

A tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility
entered the country at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday and was named “Marilyn.”
But the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Marilyn”
was less likely to make landfall.
Still, at least six domestic flights were canceled on Thursday morning due to bad weather, the Manila International Airport Authority said.
Those flights included PAL Express (2P) 2557/2558
Manila-Dipolog-Manila, Cebu Pacific (5J) 513/514 Manila-San Jose-Manila, and 5J 196/197 Manila-Cauayan-Manila.
The center of the tropical depression was estimated 1,335 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora. It was moving northwest at 25 kph and packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.
A trough of “Marilyn” is forecast to bring light to moderate rain and intermittent heavy rain showers over most of Luzon including Metro Manila, the Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, and Central Mindanao or Soccsksargen. With PNA