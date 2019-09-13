‘Marilyn’ rains out six flights

posted September 13, 2019 at 01:50 am by Rio N. Araja September 13, 2019 at 01:50 am

With PNA tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility entered the country at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday and was named “Marilyn.” But the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Marilyn” was less likely to make landfall. READ: LPA brewing into ‘Marilyn’ Still, at least six domestic flights were canceled on Thursday morning due to bad weather, the Manila International Airport Authority said. Those flights included PAL Express (2P) 2557/2558Manila-Dipolog-Manila, Cebu Pacific (5J) 513/514 Manila-San Jose-Manila, and 5J 196/197 Manila-Cauayan-Manila. The center of the tropical depression was estimated 1,335 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora. It was moving northwest at 25 kph and packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph. A trough of “Marilyn” is forecast to bring light to moderate rain and intermittent heavy rain showers over most of Luzon including Metro Manila, the Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, and Central Mindanao or Soccsksargen.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.