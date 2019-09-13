Espino ambush: Cops hunt down 10

Police said Thursday some 10 gunmen were involved in the attempted assassination of former Pangasinan governor Amado Espino Jr.
and the killing of one of his security escorts.
READ: Another mayor shot dead
“Suspects [are] still unidentified and we have counted more or less 10 malefactors responsible for the incident,” Police Col. Rederico Maranan, Pangasinan police director, said.
Philippine National Police Chief Oscar Albayalde reported that Espino was onboard a black Toyota Land Cruiser driven by Agapito Quizon together with Police Staff Sgt. Jayon Malsi with back-up security onboard a black Toyota Innova driven by Anthony Columbino backed by PSSG Richard Esguerra when the suspects fired upon them.
Albayalde said Espino suffered a bullet wound at the right side of his stomach and was grazed on his right hand while four others were wounded and taken to the Blessed Doctors Family Hospital in San Carlos City. Esguerra died on the spot.
The suspects fled in the direction of Malasiqui town.
Albayalde said the vehicles used by the suspects were recovered in Barangay Cobol and Barangay Pasima in San Carlos City.
Three M16 rifles were found in one vehicle, a red Hyundai Elantra and two M14 rifles were found in the other, a Ford Everest.
PNP spokesman police Col. Bernard Banac said no motive for the attack has been established.
In 2016, President Rodrigo Duterte included Espino’s name in a list of narco-politicians but it was deleted several days later.
Albayalde ordered a manhunt against the still unidentified assailants.
Banac said Albayalde has directed the Police Regional Office (PRO-1) to immediately arrest the suspects, expedite the investigation, and file criminal charges to give justice to the victims.
Malacañang on Thursday condemned the ambush.
Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo assured the public that police are on top of the situation to catch those responsible for the attack on Wednesday afternoon that left PO3 Richard Esguerra dead and five others wounded.
“We condemn this felonious act as we believe that any unjustified killing has no place in a civilized society like ours,” Panelo said.
House leaders also condemned the attack.
House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez of Leyte, Deputy Speakers Luis Raymund Villafuerte of Camarines Sur, Michael Romero of 1-Pacman party-list group, and Raneo Abu of Batangas also urged authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.
“The House leadership under Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano condemns in the strongest possible terms the ambush incident. We appeal to our authorities to arrest those behind this dastardly act,” said Romualdez, who chairs the House committee on rules.
READ: Ozamiz judge handling drug cases shot dead
READ: CamSur mayor, wife, bet survive ambush
READ: Bicol solon, aide killed in ambush
READ: Sixth local official shot dead