Ex-Pangasinan governor hurt in ambush; 5 dead, Gordon says

OUT OF DANGER. Amado Espino Jr., (inset) a former congressman who also served as governor of Pangasinan, has been declared out of danger after an attempt on his life Wednesday afternoon. Police said Espino, rushed to the intensive care unit of Blessed Family Hospital in San Carlos City, was already out of danger—initial reports said at least two of his bodyguards were killed but Senator Richard Gordon in his tweet said five died.

READ: Sixth local official shot dead