PH, Singapore leaders witness 8 bilateral deals

ASEAN ALLIES. Visiting Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob (left) shakes hands with President Rodrigo Duterte after signing the guest book at Malacañang on Monday. Yacob is in the Philippines for a five-day state visit. AFP

WREATH OF REMEMBRANCE. Visiting Singaporean President Halimah Yacob, on a five-day state visit to the Philippines, lays a wreath at the monument of Dr. Jose Rizal at the sprawling Luneta Park Monday prior to a scheduled meeting with her host, President Rodrigo Duterte, during which trade, cultural and people-to-people exchanges are to be discussed. AFP