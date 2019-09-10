PH, Singapore leaders witness 8 bilateral deals

posted September 10, 2019 at 01:30 am by MJ Blancaflor September 10, 2019 at 01:30 am

ASEAN ALLIES. Visiting Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob (left) shakes hands with President Rodrigo Duterte after signing the guest book at Malacañang on Monday. Yacob is in the Philippines for a five-day state visit. AFP WREATH OF REMEMBRANCE. Visiting Singaporean President Halimah Yacob, on a five-day state visit to the Philippines, lays a wreath at the monument of Dr. Jose Rizal at the sprawling Luneta Park Monday prior to a scheduled meeting with her host, President Rodrigo Duterte, during which trade, cultural and people-to-people exchanges are to be discussed. AFP President Rodrigo Duterte and Singapore President Halimah Yacob witnessed on Monday the signing of eight agreements between the two countries in Malacañang. READ: PH-Singapore ties The Philippines and Singapore signed deals on education, agriculture, trade, infrastructure development, water supply, culture, and the arts and data protection. Yacob arrived in Manila on Sunday afternoon for a five-day visit as Singapore and the Philippines celebrate their 50th year of diplomatic ties. Duterte said the agreements signed were “eager steps” toward the next half-century of “natural, mutually reinforcing and beneficial partnership” between Singapore and the Philippines. “We talked about deepening our cooperation in defense and security, which includes strengthening defense dialogues and training exchanges between the military and special forces,” Duterte said in his speech in Malacañang after a bilateral meeting with Yacob. “President Yacob and I committed to further intensify trade and investment links, mindful of the goals we have set for ourselves under the Philippines-Singapore Action Plan,” Duterte said.Meanwhile, Yacob expressed hope of updating the avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement and the expansion of the Bilateral Air Transport Agreement that will increase connectivity and create more opportunities for collaboration and growth between the two countries. Aside from her visit to the Palace, Yacob will also attend the meeting of the Philippines-Singapore Business Council, a tour of the Philippine Eagle Foundation center in Davao City and a dialog with the Mindanao youth. “I look forward to the upcoming meaningful interactions with our Philippine friends, including the mayor of Davao City Sara Duterte, over the next few days,” she said. Halimah is Singapore’s first female president and first Malay head of state in 47 years.There are more than 200,000 Filipinos in Singapore.

