Peace-keeping team: New role for ex-MILF fighters

DECOMMISSIONED. President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and MILF chairman Murad Ibrahim (L) inspect the firearms given up by former combatants of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front during the decommissioning rites at the Old Provincial Capitol Compound in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao on September 7, 2019. Presidential Photo

BATTLE SCARRED. Elderly Moro Islamic Liberation Front rebels attend the decommissioning ceremony in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao province in Mindanao on September 7, 2019, witnessed by the Philipines’ President Rodrigo Duterte. Muslim rebels in the mainly Catholic Philippines began handing over their guns to independent foreign monitors as part of a treaty aimed at ending a decades-long separatist insurgency that has left about 150,000 people dead. AFP

