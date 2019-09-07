DPWH asked to speed up drainage works

The Makati City government has asked the Department of Public Works and Highways to hasten its rehabilitation works of the drainage system in the city’s two districts in light of the massive flooding and traffic gridlock during heavy rains in project sites late last month. Upon the directive of Mayor Abigail Binay, the city’s Department of Engineering and Public Works has asked DPWH Metro Manila 2nd District Engineer Arleen Beltran to speed up the completion of the flood control and drainage repair projects. “We would like to request your good office to fast-track the completion of ongoing and pending DPWH flood control projects in Makati City to prevent the recurrence of massive flooding in certain parts of the city during a downpour, especially this rainy season,” said DEPW head engineer Lauro Reyes in his letter sent to Beltran. Reyes said city district engineers had identified the ongoing DPWH Flood Control Project and the Rehabilitation of Drainage on Makati Avenue (District 1) and Daffodil St., Begonia St., Aster St., Lilac St., Mullein St., and Azalea St. in Brgy. Pembo (District 2) as the cause of massive flooding and the ensuing traffic jam that occurred last Aug. 24. “Based on the reports of our district engineers, one of the aggravating factors to the flash floods and monstrous traffic are the ongoing and pending DPWH Flood Control projects in the City,” Reyes stated. The city engineer also asked Beltran for a definite target date of completion for the said projects, pointing out that his office and the city government as a whole have been unduly blamed by affected publics, which include residents, commuters, and motorists. “We would like to know when the rehabilitation would be finished since our department and the city government have been unjustly criticized for the massive floods in the said areas,” Reyes wrote, adding that he looked forward to receiving feedback from the DPWH official. Also attached to his letter to the DPWH district engineer were relevant reports, photos, findings and recommendations of the DEPW.The city engineering department has been regularly declogging and desilting the drainage in various parts of the city as part of Makati’s flood mitigation efforts. From January to June this year, the DEPW hauled a total of 768 metric tons of solid waste and silt from the drainage of 26 barangays in two districts. Of this, 496 metric tons were collected from District 2 and 272 metric tons from District 1. Meanwhile, DEPW also repaired and restored 446 manholes and their covers, restored 277.22 square meters of sidewalk, 600.85 square meters of curb and gutter, and 309.76 square meters of concrete pavement and top slab. As of June 30, the DEPW had also conducted clean-up operations in Calatagan Creek, Ayala Extension (995 linear meters); PNR Creek, from Zobel Roxas to Bangkal Creek (2,300 linear meters); and Charlie Creek in Brgy. Pembo (300 linear meters). Aside from the three creeks mentioned, DEPW also monitors and maintains the following creeks: Amorsolo, Maricaban, Medina, Sta. Clara, Makati Diversion Channel, Tripa de Gallina-Bangkal and Calatagan, Camachile, Balisampan, San Jose, Pateros, Pinos, Ayala, and San Lorenzo. Also being monitored are waterways in Brgys. Singkamas, Kasilawan, and Carmona in District I. In District 2, under close watch are the streets Maya, Zyris, and Paloma in Rizal, Target Range in Pembo, and 21st Avenue in East Rembo.