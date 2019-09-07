4 police drinking liquor on duty sacked

Southern Police District director Brig. Gen. Nolasco Bathan ordered the relief of four Las Piñas City police officers caught drinking liquor while on duty early Friday morning. The four police officers—Patrolmen Samruss Inoc, Robemarla Abales and Alquinn Orgen, and Corporal Randy Danao—were caught by district deputy director for operations Col. Juan Añonuevo during a surprise inspection at their Police Assistance Desk near Petron Gasoline Station along Alabang Zapote Road in Barangay Talon. Upon learning the incident, Bathan ordered the four immediate relieved and transferred them in a floating status to SPD District Personnel Holding and Accounting Section. The four were also ordered to undergo Community Services and placed them under the close watch of Añonuevo’s office. Bathan expressed dismay on the matter, saying “It is unfortunate, but actuations such as this should not be tolerated.” He said “The mere fact that they were drinking liquor while on duty and in uniform, they are already violating a provision of Napolcom [National Police Commission] Memo Circular 2007-001.” The circular, the SPD chief added, “prohibits any police personnel to engage in regulated gambling or game of chance while on duty and be drunk or disorderly while on off duty or drunk while on duty and in uniform or in recognize police uniform.” Bathan has asked the Police Internal Affairs Service to act and initiate necessary administrative procedures against the four policemen. He said IAS is an independent body of the Philippine National Police and has the mandate to do these things. “May this serve as a warning to those who defy the call or who violate their oath to serve the public, your PNP will not tolerate it, instead will also constraint them to file actions against you,” said Bathan. Metro Manila police director Guillermo Eleazar also expressed disappointment on the controversies involving his men and reiterated he would not tolerate any abuse or wrongdoing of erring policemen.The chief of the National Capital Region Police Office had directed all district directors and police station commanders in Metro Manila to discipline and relieve their subordinates if found to be corrupt, abusive and remiss in their work. Eleazar also reminded his men to always ensure that their personnel were performing accordingly based on its mandated duties and responsibilities. He said the “performance of their personnel will reflect on their leadership and so proper guidance is a must.” “The internal cleansing program of the PNP is being carried out on a nationwide scale and the PNP leadership is determined to implement this until all the laggards and the undesirables are weed out and made to face sanctions,” he said. Eleazar recently relieved more than 40 policemen, including two commanders, for their alleged involvement in robbery-extortion activities. In 2017, The NCRPO also dismissed from the service 158 Metro Manila policemen, suspended 625, demoted 38 and reprimanded nine others for their involvement in various illegal activities. NCRPO records also showed that 724 administrative cases were also filed against 1,198 erring personnel. The five district commanders in Metro Manila also enforced disciplinary sanctions to 1,302 policemen who transferred in floating status at the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit in 2017. Three hundred thirty-four personnel were reassigned outside the NCRPO; 147 were subjected to Reorientation Program; and 1,094 Police Officers 1 were subjected to Orientation Program.