‘Liwayway’ exits PAR

posted September 05, 2019 at 01:50 am by PNA September 05, 2019 at 01:50 am

READ: ‘Liwayway’ intensifies, won't hit land—PAGASA READ: TD ‘Liwayway’ gains strength “Liwayway” intensified into a typhoon as it continued to move out of the country. In its 5 a.m. severe weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Liwayway” was seen at 295 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes with maximum winds of 130 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 160 kph. Moving north at 10 kph, “Liwayway” was expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday afternoon. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been lifted over Batanes but the province, along with Babuyan Islands, will experience occasional gusty winds due to the southwest monsoon. Between Wednesday and Thursday, the trough of “Liwayway” was expected to bring light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon will also bring scattered light to moderate rains, with at times heavy rain showers during thunderstorms, over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Central Luzon. On Friday morning, the trough of “Liwayway” and the southwest monsoon will bring light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the Ilocos provinces.Sea travel is risky over the seaboards of Luzon due to potentially rough conditions. Metro Manila temperature ranges from 25-31 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 24-30 degrees Celsius; Baguio City 17-19 degrees Celsius; SBMA 24-29 degrees Celsius; Lipa City 24-34 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 25-32 degrees Celsius and; Metro Davao 24-32 degrees Celsius. READ: Liwayway gains more strength

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.