‘Palace man referred Sanchez’s bid to BPP’

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo admitted Tuesday that he referred an application for executive clemency on behalf of his former client, convicted rapist and murderer Antonio Sanchez , to the Board of Pardons and Parole, but denied he endorsed or recommended his release. Public outrage erupted last month when the Justice department said Sanchez, convicted and sentenced to seven life terms for the rape and murder of UP Los Baños student Eileen Sarmenta and the torture and killing of her boyfriend, Allan Gomez, in 1993, could be released early for good behavior. At a Senate hearing on the controversy over the early release of inmates convicted of heinous crimes, BPP executive director Reynaldo Bayang confirmed that Panelo had sent him a letter dated Feb. 26, referring Sanchez’s application for clemency. “We are referring this matter to your good office for your evaluation and whatever appropriate action you may want to undertake under the premises,” Panelo’s letter said. Panelo, who served as Sanchez's defense lawyer in his rape and murder trial , also asked Bayang to update his office on its action on the case. On March 19, Bayang sent a letter to Panelo informing him of BPP’s rejection of Sanchez’s plea. Panelo said his referral was sent in response to a letter from Sanchez’s daughter, Marie Antonelvie.

