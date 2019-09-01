GCTA: Faeldon's failure?

President Rodrigo Duterte will hold accountable officials of the Bureau of Corrections who were involved in the release of 1,914 prisoners convicted of heinous crimes due to Good Conduct Time Allowance as calls for BuCor chief Nicanor Faeldon’s firing continued to snowball.
“Those release orders did not go through the President. He will hold accountable the officials who handled those,” Senator Christopher Go said.
Thelma Chiong, mother of rape-slay victims Marijoy and Jacqueline, on Saturday challenged Faeldon to resign amid reports that three of the seven suspects have been released after benefiting from the GCTA.READ: 3 in Chiong case set for early release under GCTA
“To Faeldon, I hope you get your karma. Is he making money out of criminals? [It’s like you ca] pay for your freedom and not the good moral conduct issue. Faeldon should resign. He has also already committed several mistakes. Imagine—releasing criminals who must not be freed. What will happen to our country?” the Chiong matriarch told CNN Philippines.
Senate President Vicente Sotto III also urged Duterte to fire Faeldon and reorganize the entire bureau.
“The President must revamp the entire officialdom of BuCor. This travesty of justice is condemnable,” Sotto said on his Twitter account.
“Why is it that wherever this official [Faeldon] is appointed, a scandal happens? Where will he be recycled next?” added Sotto, referring to the P6.4 billion illegal shabu shipment that was released when Faeldon was still the Bureau of Customs head.
For Senator Panfilo Lacson, a former police chief, Duterte must take action against Faeldon as his presence in government is a black eye on the administration’s campaign against drugs and criminality.
“It is the biggest irony that while the government has spent so much time, energy and resources to build up intelligence, gather evidence leading to the arrest of big-time drug traffickers, here is Faeldon and whoever else was responsible, by the stroke of their pens would release at least 48 drug convicts out of the 1,914 heinous crime convicts under questionable circumstances,” Lacson said in a statement.
“If the President does not take drastic action on this latest caper of an official who was recycled in spite of questionable actions committed in his previous assignments, we should start thinking if there is seriousness in this administration’s much touted war against drugs and corruption,” he added.
Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said he does not understand why the President continues to place his trust on Faeldon.
“In my anger, I don’t know what to say. Faeldon allowed the release of P6.4 billion worth of illegal drugs in the BOC. Now, he allowed the release of (heinous crime convicts) in BuCor. Why is this person still in government?” Gatchalian said.
Data from the Bureau of Corrections showed that of the 1,914 heinous crime convicts released, 797 were sentenced for murder, 758 for rape, 274 for robbery with violence or intimidation, 48 for drug-related offenses, 29 for parricide, five for kidnapping with illegal detention, and three for destructive arson.
Malacañang earlier said that heinous crime convicts released early should be taken back to jail.READ: Palace: Get convicts of heinous crimes already freed back in jail
“The law is very clear. Republic Act No. 10592 is very clear that those charged and convicted of heinous crimes, escapees, habitual delinquents, and recidivists are not covered by the law. Obviously, they should be put back in prison until they serve the full term of their sentence,” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said.
Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete said while the GCTA law was clear in excluding heinous crime convicts, “someone committed a mistake in the crafting of the Implementing Rules and Regulations and on that basis, these prisoners were favored.”
“We can review their case. But as to whether we can haul them back to jail on the theory that they have not yet fully served their sentence as they are not deserving of GCTA, that is a bit tricky because they were released based on the current IRR, which was crafted in 2013.”
The Department of Justice, however, ordered a halt in the deportation process of four Chinese drug lords—earlier identified by Lacson as Chan Chit Yue, Kin San Ho, Ching Che, Wu Hing Sum—who have been released based on their GCTA computation.
READ: 4 drug lords freed under GCTA rules
“Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has already ordered the holding of their deportation,” Perete said.
For his part, said the DOJ will determine on Monday whether it has jurisdiction to undertake a review and investigation into the questionable actions of Faeldon.
“The DOJ will take up this matter on Monday. First and foremost, we need to determine jurisdiction, the reason being that Faeldon is a presidential appointee, and primary jurisdiction may vest with the Office of the President/PACC [Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission],” he said in a text message.
The PACC said it may investigate BuCor officials behind the release of the inmates even as the law on GCTA excludes those convicted of heinous crimes.
“The PACC may investigate prison authorities in connection with the release of thousands of convicts...Whether or not corruption marred the process of crediting good conduct leading to the release of convicts, even disqualified ones, is inconsequential. The focus would be possible criminal violations by prison authorities,” PACC Commissioner Manuelito Luna said.
