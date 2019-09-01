Exec 'released' 3 convicts in Chiongs' slay—Lacson

A technical superintendent at the Bureau of Corrections allegedly signed the release orders of at least three convicts in the killing of sisters Marijoy and Jacqueline Chiong in 1997
, Senator Panfilo Lacson said.
“Maria Fe Marquez signed their release order. That is the information that was relayed to me,” Lacson told Manila Standard in an interview.
BuCor chief Nicanor Faeldon earlier denied signing any release order for any of the six suspects who were convicted and detained at the maximum-security prison in Muntinlupa City. The seventh suspect, Paco Larrañaga, is currently detained in Spain.
“If Marquez was authorized, then she and Faeldon should be held equally accountable. If she signed it without his knowledge, then that is tantamount to usurpation of authority,” Lacson said.
Asked if Faeldon may be held accountable for command responsibility even if he may have been hoodwinked by a subordinate, the senator said: “I don’t really understand why the President still trusts Faeldon.”
CNN Philippines earlier disclosed copies of the release orders of Josman Aznar, Alberto Caño, and Ariel Balansag dated Aug. 16.
The orders noted that the three convicted criminals have already served 40 years upon the retroactive application of the GCTA law.
Last week, the parents of the Chiong sisters described the release order as an “injustice.”
“It’s like we lost our children again,” said Dionesio Chiong, father of the victims.
