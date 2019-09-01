Ex-DFA chief slams Duterte 'betrayal'

President Rodrigo Duterte's acceptance of Beijing’s continued rejection of Manila’s 2016 arbitral victory
on the former’s nine-dash-line claim over almost the entire South China Sea may constitute a betrayal of public trust, former Foreign Affairs chief Albert del Rosario said on Saturday.
“For the Philippines to have been asked to agree that it will not bring up the issue again is to effectively accept without equivocation that China is above the rule of law. This would be so wrong. It would be a betrayal of the trust we have placed in our governance,” Del Rosario said.
It was during Del Rosario’s term that Manila lodged a complaint against China’s sweeping maritime claims. The ruling favoring the Philippines, however, was awarded in July 2016 when Duterte had already assumed the presidency.
Chinese President Xi Jinping told Duterte on Thursday that Beijing will not acknowledge the arbitral ruling.
Duterte did not challenge Xi’s statement, according to Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo.
“[The President raised the arbitral ruling] in a friendly, assertive, and unequivocal manner,” Panelo said.
Asked if the President questioned Xi’s position, Panelo said: “No...I think he [Duterte] expected that because from the very start as that was their position even prior to the visit. But nevertheless, as he committed himself to the Filipino people and to Mr. Xi himself, he raised the issue.”
“He [Duterte] already said that our position is also the same. We are not changing ours. And they both agreed after that the conflict should not be the sum total of the relationship between the two countries and that they should move forward but at the same time continue with the dialog peacefully on that issue,” the Palace official added.
Del Rosario, however, said Filipinos must continue to exert pressure on the administration to convince it to be more assertive on the maritime claim issue.
“The arbitral tribunal outcome is now an integral part of international law. This should have been the setting between the two presidents in Beijing,” he said.
“We must convince our leadership that we need to strengthen our resolve, and not have it weakened. We need to prepare a strategy for taking our case to the United Nations. It will take time and hard work, but we must do this for the sake of our many generations to come,” Del Rosario added.
