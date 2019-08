Navy gets tough on ship intrusions

MARITIME EXERCISES. Philippine Navy officials participate in a send-off ceremony for the Philippine Navy BRP Ramon Alcaraz and 200 sailors and Marines for the 1st US-ASEAN maritime exercises from Sept. 2 to 6 in Thailand at Pier 13 at the Port of Manila on Thursday. Norman Cruz

