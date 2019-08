Duterte-Xi gab: Shouting match ruled out

PRESIDENTIAL MEETING. President Rodrigo Duterte (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) meet, in the company of their close advisers, at the Diayutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Thursday. Details of their meeting, Duterte’s fifth to the Chinese capital, were not immediately available. AFP

READ: China still to reject PH arbitral victory

READ: 3 years after arbitral win vs China sea claims