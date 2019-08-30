Ferry fire: PCG calls off search

posted August 30, 2019 at 01:30 am by Manila Standard August 30, 2019 at 01:30 am

Lite Ferry 16 fire that left three persons dead were called off late Wednesday by the Philippine Coast Guard and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office here. Rescuers had already accounted for the ferry’s 23 crewmen and none of the 245 rescued passengers were still looking for their relatives, PCG officials said. The Coast Guard had said only 136 passengers were on the ship’s manifest, but Lt. Junior Grade Cherry Rose Manaay said 201 passengers were on the list sent by officials of Samboan Port in Cebu, where the ferry came from. The PCG also stressed the ship wasn’t overloaded as it had a total passenger capacity of 317. Danilo Lines, the ferry’s operator, had already extended financial assistance to the families of the fatalities, which included a baby, and said it would do the same to the survivors. fire on the ferry, currently anchored in the town of Plaridel with its 25 rolling cargoes still on board. Dapitan City—Search and rescue operations for possible survivors of thewere called off late Wednesday by the Philippine Coast Guard and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office here. Rescuers had already accounted for the ferry’s 23 crewmen and none of thePCG officials said. The Coast Guard had said only 136 passengers were on the ship’s manifest, but Lt. Junior Grade Cherry Rose Manaay said 201 passengers were on the list sent by officials of Samboan Port in Cebu, where the ferry came from. The PCG also stressed the ship wasn’t overloaded as it had a total passenger capacity of 317. Danilo Lines, the ferry’s operator, had already extended financial assistance to the families of the fatalities, which included a baby, and said it would do the same to the survivors.Two of the injured passengers who were rushed to hospitals here were already resting in hotels, the Dapitan CDRRMO said, and most of the rescued had returned home. The Maritime Industry Authority is expected to investigate what caused the, currently anchored in the town of Plaridel with its 25 rolling cargoes still on board. READ: 3 killed, 245 rescued in Zambo ferry fire; search on for survivors

