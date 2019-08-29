ALL SECTIONS
Thursday August 29, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

‘Jenny’ induces more rain

posted August 29, 2019 at 01:40 am by  Rio N. Araja
Tropical storm “Jenny” might have left the Philippine Area of Responsibility, but the southwest monsoon will continue to spawn intermittent heavy rain in most parts of the country, the weather bureau said Wednesday.

READ: From LPA to TD

At least six domestic flights were canceled on Wednesday afternoon due to the rain spawned by “Jenny” and the southwest monsoon, the Manila International Airport Authority said.

“Jenny” was estimated 510 kilometers west of Dagupan City as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Packing maximum sustained winds of 77 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph, “Jenny” was moving west southwest at 40 kph.

Western Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, the Mindoro provinces and Palawan― including Calamian and Cuyo Islands―will experience light to moderately heavy rain due to the southwest monsoon.

The weather bureau warned the residents in those areas to take precautionary measures, to coordinate with disaster officials and to continue monitoring weather and rainfall updates.

Weather forecaster Benison Estareja said Metro Manila will experience cloudy skies and light to moderate rain.

The southwest monsoon is expected to trigger isolated rain showers in the western sections of Central and Southern Luzon, he said. With PNA

READ: Flood alert over ‘Jenny’

Topics: Tropical storm “Jenny” , Philippine Area of Responsibility , Manila International Airport Authority , Benison Estareja

Related stories:

No related stories matched this topic.

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Congress Trivia 1
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard