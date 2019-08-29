‘Jenny’ induces more rain

Tropical storm “Jenny”
might have left the Philippine Area of Responsibility, but the southwest monsoon will continue to spawn intermittent heavy rain
in most parts of the country, the weather bureau said Wednesday.
At least six domestic flights were canceled on Wednesday afternoon due to the rain spawned by “Jenny” and the southwest monsoon, the Manila International Airport Authority said.
“Jenny” was estimated 510 kilometers west of Dagupan City as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Packing maximum sustained winds of 77 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph, “Jenny” was moving west southwest at 40 kph.
Western Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, the Mindoro provinces and Palawan― including Calamian and Cuyo Islands―will experience light to moderately heavy rain due to the southwest monsoon.
The weather bureau warned the residents in those areas to take precautionary measures, to coordinate with disaster officials and to continue monitoring weather and rainfall updates.
Weather forecaster Benison Estareja said Metro Manila will experience cloudy skies and light to moderate rain.
The southwest monsoon is expected to trigger isolated rain showers in the western sections of Central and Southern Luzon, he said. With PNA
