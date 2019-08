STL owners defy Duterte—PCSO

BE WARNED. PCSO General Manager Royina Garma has warned STL operators not to resume their operations, after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered on July 26 the suspension of STL operations nationwide due to reported irregularities and ‘massive corruption’ but lifted the suspension on Aug. 22 provided the Authorized Agent Corporations comply with certain requirements.

