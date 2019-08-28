CPP leader nabbed in Cubao condo

ARREST PROTESTED. Groups storm Camp Karingal in Quezon City Tuesday in protest against the arrest and filing of what they called trumped up cases against National Democratic Front of the Philippines peace consultant Esterlita Suaybaguio on Monday during the observance of National Heroes Day. Manny Palmero

The Department of Justice on Tuesday began its preliminary investigation into the criminal complaint filed against a congresswoman and officers of militant group Anakbayan over the recruitment of a senior high school student. The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group filed the complaint against Kabataan Party-list Rep. Sarah Elago, Bayan Muna chairman Neri Colmenares, former Akbayan Representative Tom Villarin, and six others for kidnapping, trafficking in person and child abuse.

Authorities have arrested a female leader of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army in Quezon City.Chief Supt. Joselito Esquivel Jr. of the Quezon City Police District identified the suspect as Esterlita Espinosa, 60, with aliases of Nali, Loida and Ester. Espinosa, single, is the secretary of the Metro Manila regional party committee of the communist group. Esquivel said a concerned citizen tipped off the authorities on the presence of the suspect at Unit 9H, 9th floor, Tower 5, Escalades Condominium compound, 20th Avenue in Cubao. Espinosa was arrested on Aug. 26 at around 2 a.m. by virtue of a search warrant issued by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 89. Police said they found a 9mm handgun, a grenade, ammunition and subversive documents in her possession. She was charged with violating firearms and explosives laws. On Tuesday, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana dared leftist legislators to condemn the atrocities of the CPP-NPA.Communist rebels have staged a series of attacks against military and police personnel and facilities, killing several government men.Lorenzana issued the call as members of the Makabayan bloc insisted that their party-list groups are not front organizations of the underground communist movement. But Lorenzana said the leftist groups could not disassociate themselves from the armed rebels if they do not condemn the atrocities and the armed struggle that CPP founder Jose Ma. Sison supports. At deliberations on the Department of National Defense’s proposed budget for 2020, Lorenzana said the military has proof that the left-leaning organizations are being used by the communist rebel group “to strengthen their ranks.” “We’ve seen this at every rally where there are members of the Makabayan,” he said in Filipino. Lorenzana’s statement came after lawmakers belonging to the Makabayan bloc took turns in denouncing what they described as the military’s red-tagging. Party-list France Castro of ACT Teachers complained about being tagged a communist, citing reports that soldiers describe the bloc as “terrorists” during several school visits. Party-list Rep. Sarah Elago, for her part, denounced the suggestion that joining rallies and demonstrations was tantamount to waging armed resistance.