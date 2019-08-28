Flood alert over ‘Jenny’

posted August 28, 2019 at 01:40 am by PNA August 28, 2019 at 01:40 am

flooding and landslides due to the onslaught of Tropical Storm “Jenny.” With Rio N. Araja READ: State of calamity: ‘Ineng’ batters Norte READ: #WalangPasok: Class Suspensions for tomorrow, August 27, 2019 The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Tuesday placed on alert all its local units in Aurora and other nearby provinces for potential READ: From LPA to TD NDRRMC Executive Director Ricardo Jalad said responders from the uniformed services were already deployed along with other disaster response personnel. “The uniformed services are deployed. What we are looking at the national level is if there is a need for those who will transport augmentation from one region to another that is actually what we and the AFP are talking about. It’s because we are together in this effort,” Jalad told reporters. “Jenny” continued to threaten Aurora province while maintaining its strength on Tuesday afternoon. As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the storm’s center was estimated 290 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon. Packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph, “Jenny” was moving west-northwest at 35 kph. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the tropical storm was forecast to make landfall in Aurora between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday. The provinces of Aurora, Quirino and Isabela have been placed under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 2 as “Jenny” intensified into a tropical storm while moving toward Central Luzon. PAGASA said “Jenny” was last spotted 360 kilometers, east-northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte as of 11 a.m. “Jenny” is now packing maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kph near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph. Moving west-northwest at 25 kph, “Jenny” is expected to pummel Aurora on Tuesday night or early Wednesday. Meanwhile, TCWS No. 1 is in effect over Cagayan, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, the northern portion of Quezon including the Polillo Islands, Cavite, Laguna, Camarines Norte, the northeastern portion of Camarines Sur and Catanduanes. NDRRMC Executive Director Ricardo Jalad said responders from the uniformed services were already deployed along with other disaster response personnel.“The uniformed services are deployed. What we are looking at the national level is if there is a need for those who will transport augmentation from one region to another that is actually what we and the AFP are talking about. It’s because we are together in this effort,” Jalad told reporters. “Jenny” continued to threaten Aurora province while maintaining its strength on Tuesday afternoon. As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the storm’s center was estimated 290 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon. Packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph, “Jenny” was moving west-northwest at 35 kph. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the tropical storm was forecast to make landfall in Aurora between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday. The provinces of Aurora, Quirino and Isabela have been placed under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 2 as “Jenny” intensified into a tropical storm while moving toward Central Luzon. PAGASA said “Jenny” was last spotted 360 kilometers, east-northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte as of 11 a.m. “Jenny” is now packing maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kph near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph. Moving west-northwest at 25 kph, “Jenny” is expected to pummel Aurora on Tuesday night or early Wednesday. Meanwhile, TCWS No. 1 is in effect over Cagayan, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, the northern portion of Quezon including the Polillo Islands, Cavite, Laguna, Camarines Norte, the northeastern portion of Camarines Sur and Catanduanes.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.