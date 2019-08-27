ALL SECTIONS
Tuesday August 27, 2019

From LPA to TD

posted August 27, 2019 at 01:45 am by  Rio N. Araja
A low-pressure area east of Virac, Catanduanes, developed into a tropical depression named “Jenny” on Monday, and as of 4 p.m. its center was estimated 670 kilometers east of Virac.

The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph. It was moving northwest at 25 kph.

The weather bureau raised storm signal no. 1 in Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, the eastern portion of Pangasinan and the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Island and Catanduanes.

Meanwhile, the inclement weather caused by severe tropical storm “Ineng” had killed one person and injured two people in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte, and had so far affected 8,008 families, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Monday.

READ: State of calamity: 'Ineng' batters Norte

The agency said those families were in 156 villages in the Ilocos, Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon and consisted of a total of 33,333 people.

Of the total affected families, 193 or about 601 people were being served inside the evacuation centers while 16 families were being served outside.

A total of 43 houses were damaged in three municipalities in Ilocos Norte. With PNA

READ: #WalangPasok: Class Suspensions for tomorrow, August 27, 2019

Topics: tropical depression , Jenny , National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council

