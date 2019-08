Polio 'ripe' for comeback amid dengue epidemic—DOH

SWAMP FEVER. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III checks a patient with leptospirosis, an acute, infectious, febrile disease of both humans and animals, caused by spirochetes of the genus Leptospira during his visit to the National Kidney and Transplant Institute. Manny Palmero

SWAMP FEVER. At least 27 leptospirosis patients have been accounted for at the NKTI in Quezon City. Manny Palmero