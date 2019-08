AFP insists on campus presence

STUDENT PROTEST. Students of the University of the Philippines in Diliman stage a walkout Tuesday in protest against the impending presence of soldiers in their campuses, but the military says the intention for the deployment of soldiers is merely to assist school authorities to quell the encroachment of leftists in campuses in the recruitment of students.

READ: Military told: Tit-for-tat vs rebels

READ: Rody says Joma blocks peace talks