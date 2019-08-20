Poll official, youth leader swap charges

posted August 20, 2019 at 01:35 am by Vito Barcelo August 20, 2019 at 01:35 am

READ: Cardema loses party-list bid—Comelec READ: ‘Party-list accreditation should be stricter’ Commission on Elections Commissioner Rowena Guanzon on Monday tore into Duterte Youth’s Ronald Cardema for accusing her of extorting P2 million from him, saying he did not have that kind of money. READ: Poll official hits Cardema again “Cardema said I demanded [P]2 million from him. I don’t think he even has P500K in his bank account. Aber, show us, you overaged trying hard name-dropper,” Guanzon said on her Twitter account. “Before it was death threats, now extortion. What’s next, impeachment? All intimidation tactics to coerce me to reverse my vote. Again, friendly advise, study your case and get a good lawyer. But [yo]u can’t change your date of birth,” Guanzon said. The COMELEC recently disqualified Cardema, 34, from being the nominee for the Duterte Youth party-list group, saying the age limit for a youth sector representative is 30. Cardema is seeking help from other persons, including the President and congressmen, in hopes of ousting Guanzon. The Palace earlier cut Cardema loose, saying it had no interest in what he does. The poll body’s 1st Division canceled Cardema’s nomination and his remaining hope is the COMELEC en banc, of which Guanzon is part. Guanzon vowed to block Cardema’s nomination, saying she would not inhibit herself from Cardema’s case.In an interview, Cardema said the Duterte Youth would pursue criminal charges against Guanzon for alleged extortion. Cardema added that they are also considering filing an impeachment complaint against Guanzon and called on others whom he claimed had also been victimized by the commissioner. On her Twitter account, Guanzon said: “Why will I extort money from him or anyone? I don’t need it. I am richer than Cardema for sure.” Cardema’s threat to commit suicide in front of the COMELEC building if they don’t rule in his favor drew ridicule from some social media users. “Go ahead,” said Belarmino Saguing on Twitter. “Make my day.” READ: Palace rejects Cardema’s plea

