Protesters leave HK airport amid fears of military action

BACKWARD FALL. A Hong Kong policeman (center) falls backward as cops scuffle with pro-democracy protesters during demonstrations Tuesday at Hong Kong’s International Airport. Hundreds of flights were canceled or suspended at the airport as the protesters staged a second disruptive sit-in at the sprawling complex, defying warnings from the city’s leader who said they were heading down a ‘path of no return.’ AFP

Philippine Airlines said the Hong Kong Airport Authority has advised all airlines to cease ticket sales at the Hong Kong International Airport “in view of tightened security measures.” All passengers who wish to book flights out of the special administrative region may do so online or through PAL’s reservations hotline (855-8888) or at the ticket office at the East Ocean Center in Tsim Sha Tsui East Kowloon.

