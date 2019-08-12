Duterte exhorts Muslims: Work for greater good

posted August 12, 2019 at 01:35 am by MJ Blancaflor August 12, 2019 at 01:35 am

Eid'l Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice, President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday urged the Filipino Muslims to work for the greater good and to deepen their faith. "Now, more than ever, we are called [upon] to lend a piece of ourselves to endeavors that redound to the common good and benefit the most number of people, President Duterte said in his message. He also said the complete willingness of the prophet Ibrahim, known in Jewish and Christian texts as Abraham, to sacrifice his son as an act of submission to Allah is "one of the most remarkable demonstrations of faith of all time." Eid'l Adha also marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, the fifth pillar of Islam. "This account not only teaches us the importance of personal sacrifice, but also inculcates in us the value of submission to a higher authority even though, at times, our feelings and emotions compel us otherwise," Duterte said. He called on the Filipino Muslims to reflect on the lessons they can learn during the feast to deepen their faith and to strengthen their resolve to bring about "a society that is worthy of Allah's continued blessings and protection." Malacañang earlier declared Monday a regular holiday in honor of Eid'l Adha. In a separate message, Vice President Leni Robredo also urged the Filipinos to continue praying for the residents displaced by the Marawi siege in 2017. READ: More than 2 million begin hajj trip

