Soft on 'last 2' gaming, hard on drug addicts

posted August 11, 2019 at 01:10 am by Manila Standard August 11, 2019 at 01:10 am

READ: Duterte sees no problem with cops, soldiers owning STL franchise READ: Sandra told: File raps vs. PCSO men President Rodrigo Duterte, known for his tough stand against state-run gambling operations alleged to be sources of corruption, has shown his soft side on an illegal numbers game known as “Last Two.” “This Last Two, Last Two, do not mind this, it’s a neighborhood activity,” Duterte said at the 118th Police Service Anniversary in Camp Crame Friday. Addressing his audience in Tagalog, Duterte said: “Just kill drug addicts there, do not touch that Last Two.” Republic Act. 9287 defines “Last Two” as an illegal numbers game where the winning combination is derived from the last two digits of the winning sweepstakes ticket from the weekly draw of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. Duterte said he was supportive of the gambling activity when he was mayor of Davao City for more than two decades. Speaking in Tagalog, he said those who collected bets in the Last Two were poor. “Sometimes police arrest them, they are even breastfeeding their children... I told Bong [Senator Christopher Go] to pay for the bail. I told the policemen, they will have to pay for the bail if they make any more arrests..” The President said law enforcement authorities should intervene only if syndicates would take over these small-time betting games. At the same time, Duterte indicated he might not be able to completely eradicate jueteng, a popular illegal numbers game. State-run small town lottery (STL), which has been perceived to be a legal front of jueteng, remains suspended following Duterte’s verbal order to stop all games, licenses, and franchises under the PCSO over the supposedly widespread corruption. Retired and incumbent officers of the police and military should be free to own small town lottery franchises, for as long as they are corruption-free, Duterte said.Duterte also addressed the issue of retired generals’ alleged involvement in corrupt STL practices, as earlier revealed by Senator Panfilo Lacson, former chief of the Philippine National Police. “Let me say this to you now. There are allegations that police generals retired are into the STL, lotto, and whatnot. I said you do not have any problem with me,” Duterte said. He added: “If it’s a bidding, you participate, as long as it is not rigged in your favor and you secure it, complying with the laws, no corruption, I will not begrudge you. “If it’s clean, you don’t deprive government of money due to the country and the people, that’s okay with me.” But Duterte advised police and military officials to request an assignment in a place where there is no gambling or other business operations, for the sake of “honor, delicadeza.” “That is my advice not only to you police officers, but also the military and for that matter any government employee who is a citizen of this country, we should not be deprived of that activity which can contribute to our general welfare.” READ: Duterte to lift STL suspension if free from corruption

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.