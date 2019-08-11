Solon warns vs. Chinese tourism isles

posted August 11, 2019 at 12:50 am by Maricel Cruz August 11, 2019 at 12:50 am

READ: ‘Two Chinese survey ships sailed in PH’ READ: Now’s the time: Rody to invoke arbitral ruling A party-list legislator on Saturday cautioned the administration against the plans of some Chinese companies to develop some Philippine islands into tourism sites. Magdalo Rep. Manuel Cabochan said the Department of National Defense considers China a major threat to national security, owing to the conflict at the West Philippine Sea, where the Chinese took control of some land features being claimed by the Philippines in the Spratly Group of Islands. “The military and other relevant security agencies should have been consulted first regarding this plan. Should the administration allow Chinese companies to develop our islands, our national security would be jeopardized,” said Cabochan, a Navy officer before joining politics. He added: “We can never be sure that the islands will be strictly used for tourism purposes. The fact that Chinese firms have chosen islands of importance to strategic maritime security is enough to raise doubts on their motives. We should have learned our lessons. China says something in public, but does otherwise on the ground.” He said: “If the administration approves the plan of the Chinese companies, we will fall into their trap. “The administration will be the very enabler of China’s creeping invasion.” The government reportedly plans to allow Chinese firms to develop at least three Philippine Islands into tourist destinations: Fuga Island in Cagayan, Grande, and Chiquita islands in Zambales. Military authorities, meanwhile, raised caution against government plans to allow Chinese investors to develop the three islands. The investment plans were part of the business deals signed during the visit of President Rodrigo Duterte to China in April for the Belt and Road Initiative Forum.These islands are said to be the main strategic locations because they were made part of the defense parameter in the West Philippine Sea. “There’s no doubt that these island features have strategic security impacts on us if these were to fall into the hands of other people. They have a strategic importance for our defense,” military spokesman Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said. “While we approve of our economy getting a boost, we should also consider the security aspect that may be compromised if we fail to adequately study the implications of leasing these to foreigners,” he added. CEZA administrator Raul Lambino, for his part, said there was no concrete proposal as yet from the Xiamen-based Fong Zhi Enterprise Corp., which wants to put up a $2-billion “smart city” on Fuga Island in Cagayan province. READ: China still to reject PH arbitral victory

