Dengue peak: 10k cases weekly

Epidemic seen to top by Oct.; LGUs efforts to curb it falter

posted August 08, 2019 at 01:40 am by Jimbo Owen B. Gulle and Macon Ramos-Araneta August 08, 2019 at 01:40 am

Health officials warned Wednesday that the dengue epidemic will peak in October with an estimated 10,000 cases a week, even as local government units fail to stem the tide of infection and deaths, which have now topped 600, most of them children. Also on Wednesday, Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo said mass vaccination using Dengvaxia is not a way to respond to the dengue epidemic because it is only effective for people who have already previously been infected by dengue. In an updated dengue situation report issued Wednesday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said six provinces, 11 municipalities, and even one barangay in Palawan have declared states of calamity as early as June 25 to address the outbreak. Quoting reports from 10 regional offices of the Office of Civil Defense and the Department of Health, the NDRRMC said the provinces include Iloilo, Leyte, Samar, Eastern Samar, South Cotabato and Cavite. MISTING MOSQUITOES. 20 dengue patients at the Amang Rodriguez Hospital are being confined. Interviewed at the sidelines of a Senate briefing, DOH Epidemiology Bureau Chief Dr. Ferchito Avelino said that at present, the department has recorded only half of the expected cases for the year. "By October, we are expecting a peak in the dengue cases," he said, as dengue-carrying mosquitoes will start biting. He said that before October, mosquitoes' eggs were hatched. "And the hatching happened four times in a month and there were thousands of eggs hatched." Since there is no vaccine yet to curb dengue cases, the DOH official exhorted the public to adhere to the Health department's call to implement 4S—search and destroy, seek consultation, self-protection and saying "Yes" to fogging operations. He underscored the need to eliminate and destroy all breeding sites of mosquitoes, one of the primary interventions to prevent and control dengue. Avelino said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III declared a national dengue epidemic to boost prevention In an updated dengue situation report issued Wednesday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said six provinces, 11 municipalities, and even one barangay in Palawan have declared states of calamity as early as June 25 to address the outbreak. Quoting reports from 10 regional offices of the Office of Civil Defense and the Department of Health, the NDRRMC said the provinces include Iloilo, Leyte, Samar, Eastern Samar, South Cotabato and Cavite. READ: Dengue outbreak worsens in Samar The report also notes that the towns of Dingalan in Aurora, Calamba in Laguna, Rizal and Sofronio Espanola in Palawan, Pontevedra and President Roxas in Capiz, Maasin in Iloilo, Culasi and Sebaste in Antique, and Tantangan and Norala and South Cotabato also declared states of calamity. These areas—including Barangay Punta-Baja in Rizal, Palawan – issued resolutions from June 25 to August 3 in hopes of containing the outbreak, the report issued by NDRRMC Executive Director and OCD Administrator Ricardo Jalad noted.These local governments passed resolutions to recognize the calamity and activate emergency funds for supplies and logistics to fight the disease. Governors and mayors alike have also issued executive orders to alert all local government branches of the situation and ensure their cooperation during the crisis. The emergency funds would be used to conduct misting and fogging operations to eliminate the breeding areas of mosquitos, provide free complete blood count kits to local health offices, and boost education campaigns for the “4S Strategy” against dengue. Some LGUs have also purchased and distributed long-lasting insecticide nets and screens, chemicals to kill adult mosquitos and larva, and fogging machines and misting spray cans, among other actions, the NDRRMC noted. Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano has called on LGUs nationwide to implement the 4S. In the National Capital Region, Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso said that as early as July 19 he had ordered the city health department to check on all government facilities and schools for mosquito-nfested areas. Noting that stagnant water is a breeding place for mosquitoes, Domagoso said he instructed the MHD to lead the cleanup of public areas where water tends to pool. Bacolod Mayor Evelio Leonardia, whose city is in Western Visayas – the region worst hit by the epidemic—also said: “As we have emphasized over and over again, every (dengue) case should be treated with seriousness. Even if the increase is lower, the fact that there is still a threat, we should not ignore it.” The Philippine National Police, meanwhile, said it would help control the spread of dengue and raise awareness about the disease. PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said all police regional offices have been tasked to check and monitor the health of all policemen as well as their respective families. He also said the police would join and support Health Department programs aimed at finding and destroying mosquito breeding sites. Iloilo Rep. Janette Garin on Wednesday again pitched the use of the banned vaccine Dengvaxia a “preventive measure” against impending outbreaks.“Dengue vaccine cannot address the current outbreak but can prevent future outbreaks,” said Garin, who is still facing cases in connection with the use of the vaccine when she was Health secretary. READ: DOH: Dengue epidemic of staggering proportions

