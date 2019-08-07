PAL resumes flights to HK

posted August 07, 2019 at 01:35 am by Joel E. Zurbano

With AFP READ: More Hong Kong protests planned READ: Tensions high as HK protesters face court over rioting charges Flag-carrier Philippine Airlines has resumed operating normal flights to Hong Kong on Tuesday. “The resumption of normal operations by PAL to and from Hong Kong comes after protest actions within the airport premises have scaled-down and as more manpower reported for work duties,” said PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna. READ: Protests cancel HK flights She said the airline management will continue to closely monitor the situation in Hong Kong as she assured air travelers of regular updates on the matter. Hong Kong visitors are advised to remain vigilant of their surroundings and avoid areas where protesters may converge and carry out demonstrations. PAL officials advised the public to avoid the following protest areas in Hong Kong for their safety: Tamar Park, Admiralty; Sha Tin Town Hall Plaza; Tuen Moon Park; Discovery Park, Tsuen Wan; Wong Tai Tin Square; MacPherson Playground, Mongkok and Kwong Fuk Football Park, and Tai Po. Meanwhile, three masked youngsters from Hong Kong’s anti-government movement took the unusual step on Tuesday of holding a press conference to demand democracy, liberty, and equality and condemn the city’s pro-Beijing leaders. Dressed in the movement’s signature yellow construction helmets and hiding their identities with face masks, the two young men and one woman billed their gathering as a civilian press conference “by the people, for the people.” “We call on the government to return the power back to the people and to address the demands of Hong Kong citizens,” they said as they read out their statements in both English and Cantonese. The semi-autonomous southern Chinese city has been wracked by two months of protests and clashes between police and increasingly hardcore demonstrators in the biggest threat to Beijing’s rule since its 1997 handover from Britain. But the protests are largely leaderless and organized online through social media and messaging apps. Tuesday’s appearance was the first time people from within the movement have delivered a statement in a formal setting.“This platform aims to act as a counterweight to the government’s monopoly on the political discourse on this issue,” they said, adding they were not affiliated with any political party or group. The event came a day after a general strike caused widespread travel disruption and saw clashes in a dozen different locations across the international finance hub. In a statement on Monday, Hong Kong’s government condemned the latest protests. “The incrementally spreading and rapidly escalating violence is outrageous, and is pushing Hong Kong to the verge of a very dangerous situation,” the statement said. But the three protesters hit back. “The current administration should be responsible for the public outcry but they have chosen to stay away from the responsibility,” one said in English. “Such disgraceful behavior should be condemned.” They criticized the city’s police force which they accused of showing a “total loss of self-discipline... and their incompetence in carrying out their lawful duties.” And they also reiterated the movement’s calls for greater democratic freedoms in a city where the leader is chosen by a pro-Beijing committee. “The pursuit of democracy, liberty, and equality is an inalienable right of every citizen. We, therefore, call on the government to refrain from exterminating our right to pursue these universal values,” they said.

