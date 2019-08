25 dead in Iloilo sea tragedy

MISHAP. Philippine Coast Guard personnel carries a victim of a boat accident that happened in the Iloilo-Guimaras Strait when three motorboats capsized in rough seas. AFP/Coastguard

MISHAP. Rescue divers place two corpses on top of parts of a boat left above water. MMRDC

MISHAP. In Manila, boatmen play it safe and take their watercraft to higher ground. Norman Cruz

STORM TRACKER. Weather specialist Benison Estareja gives an update on typhoon ‘Hanna,’ which is expected to induce monsoon rain affecting Metro Manila and parts of northern Luzon. Hanna is forecast to exit PAR by Thursday. Manny Palmero