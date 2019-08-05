Duterte plans talks with Xi in China visit

President Rodrigo Duterte is set to visit China to meet President Xi Jinping amid criticism that his government has not been more assertive in dealing with Chinese incursions into the country's exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea. In a radio interview, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said President Duterte and Xi are scheduled for talks this month to discuss issues that need to be addressed, including the territorial dispute in the West Philippine Sea. "There's no definite date yet," he said. Senator Christopher Go, former aide of the President, also told reporters Saturday night that the Chief Executive's planned trip to China this month was being worked out, possibly for the end of August. If the trip pushes through, it will be Duterte's fifth to China since he took office in 2016. Last month, a Pulse Asia survey revealed that China was the least trusted country among its respondents. Seventy-four percent of the respondents said they believe that the country should not trust the world's second largest economy. Go said the President is also planning to watch the national team play in the FIBA World Cup in Foshan, China."He also plans to watch FIBA because he rarely gets a chance to do it," Go said. Gilas Pilipinas will face Serbia, Italy, and Angola in Group D. The national basketball team's first game will be against Italy on Aug. 31. READ: 'President's verbal accord with Xi part of his power'

