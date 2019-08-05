ALL SECTIONS
Monday August 5, 2019

#WalangPasok: Class Suspensions for tomorrow, August 5, 2019

posted August 04, 2019 at 11:30 pm by  Manila Standard Digital

(UPDATE as of 9:43 PM, August 4, 2019 PST) MANILA, Philippines --- Here are the locations that have no classes for tomorrow, August 5, 2019 due to #HannaPH.

METRO MANILA:

Taguig City - all levels; public and private

 

CALABARZON:

Batangas - private and public; preschool to senior high school

Cavite - all levels; public and private

Laguna - all levels; public and private

Tiaong, Quezon - all levels; public and private

Rizal - all levels; public and private

 

CENTRAL LUZON

Hermosa, Bataan - all levels; public and private

Masantol, Pampanga - all levels; public and private

Masinloc, Zambales - all levels; public and private

 

MIMAROPA

Cajidiocan, Romblon - preschool to senior high school; public and private

Calatrava, Romblon - all levels; public and private

Magdiwang, Romblon - preschool to senior high school; public and private

Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro - all levels; public and private

Municipality of Romblon - all levels; public and private

Odiongan, Romblon - preschool to senior high school; public and private

 

