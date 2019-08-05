#WalangPasok: Class Suspensions for tomorrow, August 5, 2019

Please refresh the page for updates!

posted August 04, 2019 at 11:30 pm by Manila Standard Digital August 04, 2019 at 11:30 pm

(UPDATE as of 9:43 PM, August 4, 2019 PST) MANILA, Philippines --- Here are the locations that have no classes for tomorrow, August 5, 2019 due to #HannaPH. This is a running list, refresh the page for updates. ------- METRO MANILA: Taguig City - all levels; public and private CALABARZON: Batangas - private and public; preschool to senior high school Cavite - all levels; public and private Laguna - all levels; public and private Tiaong, Quezon - all levels; public and private Rizal - all levels; public and private CENTRAL LUZON: Hermosa, Bataan - all levels; public and private Masantol, Pampanga - all levels; public and private Masinloc, Zambales - all levels; public and private MIMAROPA: Cajidiocan, Romblon - preschool to senior high school; public and private Calatrava, Romblon - all levels; public and private Magdiwang, Romblon - preschool to senior high school; public and private Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro - all levels; public and private Municipality of Romblon - all levels; public and private Odiongan, Romblon - preschool to senior high school; public and private This is a developing story. Please refresh page for updates.

