#WalangPasok: Class Suspensions for tomorrow, August 5, 2019
Please refresh the page for updates!
(UPDATE as of 9:43 PM, August 4, 2019 PST) MANILA, Philippines --- Here are the locations that have no classes for tomorrow, August 5, 2019 due to #HannaPH. This is a running list, refresh the page for updates. ------- METRO MANILA: Taguig City - all levels; public and private CALABARZON: Batangas - private and public; preschool to senior high school Cavite - all levels; public and private Laguna - all levels; public and private Tiaong, Quezon - all levels; public and private Rizal - all levels; public and private CENTRAL LUZON