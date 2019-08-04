BI curbs influx of Chinese

posted August 04, 2019 at 01:20 am by Vito Barcelo August 04, 2019 at 01:20 am

The Bureau of Immigration will no longer issue visa extensions to foreigners who will visit the Philippines under the Visa Upon Arrival, due to the influx of Chinese tourists who were taking advantage of the entry permit to illegally work here. Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente issued an administrative order revising the procedures and guidelines in the issuance of accreditation to travel agencies and operators to process VUA applications of PROC nationals via VUA facility. Under the VUA, a foreign visitor is allowed to stay for at least 30 days in the country and can apply for an extension for another 30 days. However, Morente signed a new order that would no longer extend the stay of foreigners issued with VUA. The new guidelines will also require travel/tour operators seeking to avail of the VUA facility through the BI to post a P500,000 cash bond. Every travel/tour operator must submit his/her company's year of existence as travel and tour agency; SEC, GIS, and DTI registration certificates; Mayor's Permit; accreditation from BI and Department of Tourism; NBI clearance, ITR, and affidavit of the undertaking. The validity period of the VUA accreditation is only six months and renewable for another six months. Failure to submit the requirements would mean revocation of any tour operator's accreditation to operate, Morente said. Meanwhile, Malacañang favors the proposal to stop the issuance of tourist visas to foreigners upon their arrival in the country. Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo made the statement after Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. tweeted that the Philippines should only issue visas to foreigners after they were vetted by consular offices.According to Panelo, the government should really be concerned because undocumented foreigners were able to set foot in the country. "They are undocumented, then we should really raise a concern about them. How are they able to enter the country?" he asked.

