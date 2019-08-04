LPA whipping up a storm, says Pag-asa

THUMBING THEIR NOSES AT WAVES. Children residents of Baseco Compound in Manila’s waterfront district of Tondo courageously confront the whirling waves during the heavy downpour brought by the southwest monsoon Saturday. Weathermen have said two weather systems—a low-pressure area and the southwest monsoon—will bring heavy rains to Metro Manila and other parts of the country. Norman Cruz The low-pressure area affecting the Visayas and Bicol is seen to develop into a tropical depression in the next 24 to 36 hours, state weather forecasters said Saturday.In its 11:00 a.m. weather bulletin, state weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA was spotted at 875 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes. “This LPA is expected to develop into a Tropical Depression with the local name ‘HANNA’ within 24 to 36 hours,” PAGASA said. Meanwhile, monsoon rains will be experienced over Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Antique, Guimaras, and the northern portion of Negros Occidental in the next 24 hours.“Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over the rest of Luzon and of the Visayas,” it added. The public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take precautionary measures and monitor for updates to be incorporated in the Public Weather Forecast at 4:00 PM today and 4:00 AM tomorrow,” it said. READ: LPA to enhance monsoon rains

