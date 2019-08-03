ALL SECTIONS
LPA to enhance monsoon rains

posted August 03, 2019 at 02:00 am by  Rio N. Araja and PNA
A low-pressure area will develop into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours, as monsoon rains forced the suspension of work and classes in the afternoon and caused massive traffic jams across Metro Manila on Friday.

UNDER WATER. A commuter rides on an inflatable boat; motorists and other commuters brave the flooded Taft Ave. corner UN Ave. in Manila. AFP
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as of 3 p.m., the LPA was estimated at 1,060 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

UNDER WATER. Motorists and other commuters brave the flooded Taft Ave. corner UN Ave. in Manila. Norman Cruz
Once it becomes a tropical depression, the storm system would be named “Hanna.”

The weather bureau said the LPA would continue to enhance the southwest monsoon affecting the western section of Luzon.

Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Zambales, and Bataan will experience light to moderate to at times heavy monsoon rains, PAGASA added.

Malacañang suspended work in government offices and classes in schools in all levels in Metro Manila effective 3 p.m. Friday due to inclement weather brought about by the southwest monsoon.

UNDER WATER. Vendors go on double time trying to save their merchandise at the Baseco public market in Tondo, Manila. Lino Santos
The Office of the President issued the directive through Memorandum Circular 63.

“However, those agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue with their operations and render the necessary services,” the circular stated.

The Palace left it to the heads of private offices and companies to decide on their work suspensions. 

Also, a total of 14 domestic flights were cancelled on Friday afternoon due to bad weather, while four others were diverted to Clark International Airport, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) reported.

UNDER WATER. An old ipil tree fallsdown on a house at barangay UP Campus in Diliman, Quezon City. Manny Palmero
The canceled flights were Cebu Pacific (5J) 379/380 Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila, (5J) 506/507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila, (5J) 327/328 Manila-Legazpi-Manila, (5J) 789/790 Manila-Butuan-Manila, (5J) 375/376 Manila-Roxas-Manila, (5J) 655/656 Manila-Tacloban-Manila; and SkyJet (M8) 911/912 Manila-San Vicente-Manila.

UNDER WATER. Stranded commuters in Metro Manila wade through a flooded street in the below-sea-level capital city caused by a heavy downpour brought by the southwest monsoon Friday. AFP
Those that were diverted to Clark were China Southern (CZ) 3091 Canton-Manila, Cebu Pacific (5J) 772 Pagadian-Manila, (5J) 562 Cebu-Manila, and (5J) 896 Caticlan-Manila. With PNA

READ: #WalangPasok: Class Suspensions for today, August 2, 2019

