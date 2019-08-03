Duterte slams Gordon, calls him ‘smart ass’

posted August 03, 2019 at 01:55 am by MJ Blancaflor and Macon Ramos-Araneta August 03, 2019 at 01:55 am

Duterte and Gordon You are a fart away from disaster. With your size, you won’t fit in an ambulance. Have yourself carried in one of your trucks.” Gordon said he took no offense from the President’s insults and said he was happy that Mr. Duterte was concerned about his health and waistline. President Rodrigo Duterte lashed out at Senator Richard Gordon for criticizing his recent appointments of former military officials to government positions.Angered by the criticism, President Duterte launched a vicious attack on Gordon, ridiculing his girth and intelligence, and saying he would never become vice president—even though the senator never ran for that position. In a lengthy rant at the 28th anniversary of Bureau of Fire Protection on Thursday, Duterte claimed that Gordon did not gain the vice presidency because he was only meant for the Senate. “You ran for vice president, but you did not win. Being a senator is your limit... You will not become a vice president,” Duterte said, addressing Gordon. Duterte, known for his bad-mouthing and cussing, said Gordon can only become vice president of a private family-owned corporation. Duterte also said he would make sure Gordon does not earn the second-highest seat in the government. Gordon never ran for vice president. He ran for president in 2010 and lost to Benigno Aquino III, Duterte’s predecessor. Duterte called Gordon a “smart ass” who walks like a penguin and questioned the senator’s intelligence. “‘My brain stays in my head. Your brain melts, Dick,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino. “It goes to your stomach.With your size, you won’t fit in an ambulance. Have yourself carried in one of your trucks.”and said he was happy that Mr. Duterte was concerned about his health and waistline.“My wife has seen to it that I have reduced it significantly of late. But I appreciate that he is concerned about my health as I am about his,” Gordon said. “As I have said, everyone is entitled to an opinion, and we cannot be onion skinned about such things,” said Gordon. Gordon said he will continue to focus on working hard to serve the country and the people. “Our goal as public servants is not any higher office, but to remain steadfast in service to ensure that we uplift the lives of our people, and that is what I try to do every day,” he said. The statements he made on Thursday, Gordon said, were made in good faith and out of concern for our country and the President, whom he considers a friend. “We have known each other since we were both mayors and believe that we have mutual respect,” he said. Gordon also said he has great respect for the military and the Armed Forces because they are the protector of the people and the state. “However, at the same time, we want to assure the public that we are not militarizing the government,” he said. READ: Senator one fart away from disaster—Rody

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.