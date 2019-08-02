WalangPasok: Class Suspensions for today, August 2, 2019

MANILA, Philippines --- Here are the locations that have suspended classes for today, August 2, 2019 due to inclement weather. This is a running list, please refresh the page for updates.
All levels, Public and Private for the following:
METRO MANILA
- Manila
Afternoon classes:
- Quezon City
- Mandaluyong City
- City of Parañaque
- Pasay City
- San Juan City
- Malabon City
- Taguig City
- Muntinlupa City
- Pasig City
Caloocan City
LUZON
- Bataan Province
- Calumpit, Bulacan
- Hagonoy, Bulacan
- Botolan, Zambales
- Cabangan, Zambales
- Castillejos, Zambales
- Iba, Zambales
- Masinloc, Zambales
- Olongapo City, Zambales
- Subic, Zambales
- Infanta, Pangasinan
- Bugallon, Pangasinan
- Cainta, Rizal
- Taytay, Rizal
- Tarlac City
Pre-School – Senior High School, Public and Private for the following:
LUZON
- San Antonio, Zambales
- Sual, Pangasinan
- San Carlos City, Pangasinan
- Lingayen, Pangasinan
- Urbiztondo, Pangasinan
- Calasiao, Pangasinan
- Pampanga Province
Pre-School – Elementary, Public and Private for the following:
LUZON
- Dagupan City, Pangasinan
Pre-school, Public and Private for the following:
- Bolinao, Pangasinan
Kindly check back on this post for updates later in the day. Please refresh the link from time to time to see the updated list.