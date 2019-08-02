#WalangPasok: Class Suspensions for today, August 2, 2019

posted August 02, 2019 at 11:45 am by Manila Standard Digital August 02, 2019 at 11:45 am

All levels, Public and Private for the following: METRO MANILA - Manila Afternoon classes: - Quezon City - Mandaluyong City - City of Parañaque - Pasay City - San Juan City - Malabon City - Taguig City - Muntinlupa City - Pasig City Caloocan City LUZON - Bataan Province - Calumpit, Bulacan - Hagonoy, Bulacan - Botolan, Zambales - Cabangan, Zambales - Castillejos, Zambales - Iba, Zambales - Masinloc, Zambales - Olongapo City, Zambales Pre-School – Senior High School, Public and Private for the following: LUZON - San Antonio, Zambales - Sual, Pangasinan - San Carlos City, Pangasinan - Lingayen, Pangasinan - Urbiztondo, Pangasinan - Calasiao, Pangasinan - Pampanga Province Pre-School – Elementary, Public and Private for the following: LUZON - Dagupan City, Pangasinan Pre-school, Public and Private for the following: - Bolinao, Pangasinan Kindly check back on this post for updates later in the day. Please refresh the link from time to time to see the updated list. MANILA, Philippines --- Here are the locations that have suspended classes for today, August 2, 2019 due to inclement weather. This is a running list, please refresh the page for updates.METRO MANILA - Manila Afternoon classes: - Quezon City - Mandaluyong City - City of Parañaque - Pasay City - San Juan City - Malabon City - Taguig City - Muntinlupa City - Pasig City Caloocan City LUZON - Bataan Province - Calumpit, Bulacan - Hagonoy, Bulacan - Botolan, Zambales - Cabangan, Zambales - Castillejos, Zambales - Iba, Zambales - Masinloc, Zambales - Olongapo City, Zambales- Subic, Zambales - Infanta, Pangasinan - Bugallon, Pangasinan - Cainta, Rizal - Taytay, Rizal - Tarlac CityLUZON - San Antonio, Zambales - Sual, Pangasinan - San Carlos City, Pangasinan - Lingayen, Pangasinan - Urbiztondo, Pangasinan - Calasiao, Pangasinan - Pampanga ProvinceLUZON - Dagupan City, Pangasinan- Bolinao, Pangasinan Kindly check back on this post for updates later in the day. Please refresh the link from time to time to see the updated list.

