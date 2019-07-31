Palace lifts suspension on lotto games only

Lotto outlets will now resume their operations after President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday night lifted the suspension he had ordered last week in the wake of massive corruption allegations at the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). The new directive from the Chief Executive will take effect immediately, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said. "Franchise holders and operators of lotto outlets may now resume with their operations. The lifting of the suspension of lotto operations takes effect immediately," Panelo said in a statement. However, other gaming schemes such as small town lottery (STL), Keno, and Peryahan ng Bayan remain suspended "pending the investigation of illegal activities and corrupt practices." In a statement, the PCSO announced the resumption of Lotto games 6/42, Mega Lotto 6/45, Super Lotto 6/49, Grand Lotto 6/55, Ultra Lotto 6/58, 6 Digit Game, 4 Digit Game, Suertres Lotto, and EZ2 Lotto. The government agency also advised those who hold advanced Lotto tickets to wait for draw schedule announcements. Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said the suspension for the lotto operations has been lifted because "investigators found no anomalies in the conduct of its operations, its sanctity remained untainted, and the regulatory rules have been followed."Duterte on Friday night had ordered the suspension of operations of all gaming schemes granted by the PCSO, but according to a Palace statement, Medialdea advised the President to lift the suspension on lotto operations. More than 30,000 lotto outlets nationwide have been closed since Saturday upon the orders of Duterte on Friday night in a televised message, despite having no paperwork from the Office of the President. The Palace defended Duterte's decision, calling it "legal" although it was only issued verbally. Some government officials have expressed disappointment on the President's order because the PCSO has partly financed the country's healthcare program. The agency also provides medical assistance to thousands of beneficiaries.