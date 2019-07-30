WalangPasok: Class Suspensions for today, July 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines --- Here are the locations that have declared class suspensions for today, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 due to inclement weather. This is a running list and please refresh this page for updates later in the day.
ALL LEVELS (Public & Private)
- Palauig, Zambales
- Iba, Zambales
- Subic, Zambales
- Bataan Province
PRE-SCHOOL TO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL (Public & Private)
- Angeles City, Pampanga
- San Antonio, Zambales
- Olongapo City
PRE-SCHOOL
- Floridablanca, Pampanga
Kindly refresh this page for the updated list.