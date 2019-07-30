#WalangPasok: Class Suspensions for today, July 30, 2019

July 30, 2019

ALL LEVELS (Public & Private) - Palauig, Zambales - Iba, Zambales - Subic, Zambales - Bataan Province PRE-SCHOOL TO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL (Public & Private) PRE-SCHOOL - Floridablanca, Pampanga Kindly refresh this page for the updated list. MANILA, Philippines --- Here are the locations that have declared class suspensions for today, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 due to inclement weather. This is a running list and please refresh this page for updates later in the day.- Palauig, Zambales - Iba, Zambales - Subic, Zambales - Bataan Province- Angeles City, Pampanga - San Antonio, Zambales - Olongapo City- Floridablanca, Pampanga Kindly refresh this page for the updated list.

