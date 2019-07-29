Massive lotto losses feared

President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to shut down the gaming operations of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) to purge the agency of “massive corruption” poses a P10-billion question for the administration, lawmakers said. How will it deal with the more than 21,000 PCSO lotto agents who have invested at least P500,000 each to put up gaming outlets that have now been shuttered by the police on the President’s orders? The move to shut down the PCSO outlets represents a loss of P10.5 billion in investments by thousands of Filipinos who poured their money into one of the few businesses that can withstand the worst economic conditions, said lawmakers on Sunday. The closure will also hurt the PCSO’s income, which the Commission on Audit said topped P63 billion in 2018 and provided nearly P12 billion in financial aid to various medical and social causes. Duterte ordered the immediate stop of all PCSO gaming schemes, effective July 27. The PCSO is a government-owned and controlled corporation under direct supervision of the Office of the President, with 30 percent of its revenues allocated by law to a charity fund. The charity fund is also expected to partly pay for a nationwide health care program under the Universal Health Care Law. PCSO gaming outlets are closed until further orders are issued by Duterte. PNP chief General Oscar Albayalde led the crackdown as he shut down a Baguio lottery outlet on Saturday morning. Similar actions were taken across the country, with initial reports coming from Metro Manila and Calabarzon. More than 21,000 outlets were shut down by Sunday. Duterte also ordered the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines "to arrest anybody" engaged in gambling activities in connection with franchises granted by PCSO. "I said all gaming activities, the gambling that got their franchise from government through PCSO are as of today suspended or terminated because of massive corruption," Duterte said in his televised speech. The President also said he would not honor court orders that would interfere with his directive. His order came after he had fired General Manager Alexander Balutan in March over allegations of corruption. Balutan was replaced by former Cebu City police director Royina Garma on June 24. Manila Standard research showed that to become a lotto outlet operator, an applicant must post a cash bond of P500,000 or pay an annual surety bond of P5,795.37 to the Goverment Service Insurance System that will post a P700,000 surety on the agent's behalf. This is apart from paying P10,000 for an installation fee that goes to a telecommunications carrier to operate the online terminal, a processing fee of P2,500 that goes to the PCSO, and ensuring that the outlet ― at least in Metro Manila ― earns at least P300,000 each month. “We pay the rental for the terminal, the telecom, and the service fee. We also provide the supply of bet slips and thermal rolls, free of charge. The agent doesn’t have to pay for them,” said Arnel Casas, currently PCSO’s assistant general manager for gaming, product development and marketing sector, in an interview with the magazine Entrepreneur Philippines in 2015. PCSO requires its lotto agents to establish sales for the first six months, and in the National Capital Region, the quota is P300,000 to P600,000 every month, with the agent getting 5 percent per sale, Casas said. “You can have sales reaching P50,000 a day, and you have a commission of 5 percent,” he added. Casas, who at the time of the interview was officer-in-charge of the PCSO's gaming technology department, clarified that a lotto outlet application "is not a 'franchise.'" "It's an agency, meaning the lotto agents are given the right to operate a lotto outlet. Congress gave PCSO the franchise, and we give agents the right to sell," he told Entrepreneur. On Sunday, Malacañang assured the public that the government will extend help to those in need of medical assistance, following the President's order to stop all gaming operations of the PCSO. Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo asked the public to course their requests for medical assistance to the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) and to the Office of the President. "Those who need help, write to us. We will just direct your request to PAGCOR and to the Office of the President. We assure you that the government will help you," Panelo said in a radio interview. Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said department will evaluate "the immediate effects of the ban" ordered by Duterte. Panelo said the government will acquire money from PAGCOR and the President's discretionary fund to cover health programs that are supposed to funded by the PCSO. Senator Francis Pangilinan said charges should be filed against corrupt officials in the agency instead of halting the operations of the PCSO. "Closing the PCSO because of corruption is okay. But what will happen to billions of funds that should be utilized for medical assistance of our fellowmen? What will happen to 40 percent of funds that will be used by PhilHealth for medical insurance [under] the Universal Health Care?” he said in a Facebook post. “Isn’t it better to relieve and file charges against corrupt PCSO officials while its operations are still ongoing?” he added. The Department of Interior and Local Government on Sunday urged local government units to comply with President Duterte’s order. “The closure ordered by the President will prevent the further hemorrhaging of the financial resources of the PCSO, put a stop to the reports of widespread corruption, and commence the needed reform and rehabilitation of the said agency,” Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said. Año said he has directed all Philippine National Police (PNP) units nationwide to “immediately implement” the President’s directive to ensure that allPNP chief General Oscar Albayalde led the crackdown as he shut down a Baguio lottery outlet on Saturday morning. Duterte also ordered the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines "to arrest anybody" engaged in gambling activities in connection with franchises granted by PCSO. "I said all gaming activities, the gambling that got their franchise from government through PCSO are as of today suspended or terminated because of massive corruption," Duterte said in his televised speech. The President also said he would not honor court orders that would interfere with his directive. His order came after he had fired General Manager Alexander Balutan in March over allegations of corruption. Balutan was replaced by former Cebu City police director Royina Garma on June 24.

