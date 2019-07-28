Game over for PCSO's Lotto, STL—Duterte

HALT! An officer of Manila Police Station 4 posts a ‘closed’ sign over a Lotto outlet along G. Tuason Street in Sampaloc district on Saturday to enforce President Rodrigo Duterte’s orders to halt all gaming operations of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office owing to corruption allegations. Photo by Lino Santos

HALT! Operatives of the Laguna Provincial Police Office do the same at an outlet in San Pedro, Laguna on Saturday to enforce President Rodrigo Duterte’s orders to halt all gaming operations of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office owing to corruption allegations. Photo by Roy Tomandao

A jarring left hook is felt by more than 500,000 Filipinos who have received medical assistance from the medical assistance provided by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office in 2018.This, after President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive for the closure of all PCSO-regulated gaming activities amid charges of corruption surrounding the gaming agency. Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, in a message to journalists, said: “we are evaluating the immediate effects of the ban” announced by Duterte in a televised message Friday night. He said his directive was based on “the preservation of the resources of the nation”. The President, in his televised message Friday night, said that beginning Saturday, July 27, all “transactions and gaming” and “wager of bets” would be deemed illegal. “I have today ordered the closure, the stoppage of all gaming schemes of whatever nature, however, done, that got their franchises to do so from the PCSO,” Duterte said. “I said all gaming activities, the gambling that got their franchise from government through PCSO are as of today suspended or terminated because of massive corruption,” he said. Duterte also ordered the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines to ensure the enforcement of his directive. “Everybody, everybody has to stop. I am ordering General Albayalde and the military to stop all these government-granted games which involves corruption. All. Massive corruption. So I repeat I’m ordering the military and the police to stop all gaming,” he said. Among the PCSO gaming schemes were lotto, Keno, small-town lottery (STL), and Peryahan ng Bayan. He also asked the military to arrest people engaged in gambling activities in connection with the franchises, licenses, and concessions granted by the PCSO. Duterte said he would not honor any order from courts that would stop the government’s “desire” to investigate “the massive corruption that is existing in the PCSO.” His order came after he had fired General Manager Alexander Balutan in March over allegations of corruption. He was replaced by Cebu City Police Director Royina Garma on June 24. “I have offered, we have offered, government have offered something to tie the people, allowing gambling and maybe it can help in the economic activity because money goes around. But if you f*** government, that’s something else,” he said. In a statement, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said Duterte would reveal those who were involved in corruption at the PCSO. The Chief Executive will identify the culprits in due time and the full force of the law will come crushing down on them, Panelo said. He said the President is outraged by the discovery of corruption in the office that is mandated to raise and provide funds for health programs and charities of national character. “It appears that there is a grand conspiracy among the major players and enforcers of these government-sanctioned gaming activities and enterprises to cheat the government of its rightful shares, depriving therefore the masses of our people of receiving basic services needed by them,” he said. Garma said PCSO would comply with Duterte’s order against gaming operations, but said she would ask the President to reconsider his directive. “Pursuant to the order of the President suspending PCSO’s gaming activities, the PCSO board directs compliance to said instruction until further notice,” Garma said in a video posted on PTV’s Facebook page. “Rest assured the PCSO shall appeal to the Office of the President for the resumption of the conduct of all games to PCSO’s mandate and for the interest of PCSO, its agents, and its beneficiaries,” she added. As of past dusk Saturday night, the Office of the President had yet to respond if there was an executive order signed by the President on the matter. The PCSO is a government-owned and controlled corporation under direct supervision of the Office of the President. Thirty percent of its revenues were allocated to the Presidential Social Fund with the aim to improve the country’s social welfare. Under the Universal Healthcare Law, 40 percent of the office’s Charity Fund would partly finance the healthcare program. Last year, PCSO’s individual medical assistance program utilized more than P8 billion which helped thousands of patients. Earlier, health officials said about P257 billion was needed in the first year of implementation of UHC, which will be funded primarily by revenues from sin taxes. Dominguez explained they were “re-checking” how much the share of PCSO was on the over-all financing of UHC.He also has no idea until when the ban would be in place. The PCSO earned P63.56 billion from all its gaming activities in 2018, P18.69 billion or 30 percent of which was used for charity programs. It paid for the confinement, medicines, and chemotherapy and other medical procedures for indigent patients. Malacañang said the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR)—a government-owned and controlled corporation under the Office of the President which regulates gaming operations in the country—might take over these charity projects. A 1954 law says that one-third of proceeds from sweepstakes races, lotteries, and other similar activities shall be used for health programs, medical assistance and services, and government charities. Under the Universal Healthcare Law signed this year, 40 percent of the PCSO’s charity fund will partly finance the billions of pesos needed for the implementation of the landmark measure. Other sources include sin tax collections and the government’s share in PAGCOR proceeds, among others. PCSO General Manager Royina Garma said the state lottery agency would appeal for the resumption of its gaming activities “for the interest of the PCSO, its agents, and its beneficiaries.” The PCSO urged those who have bought advanced playing tickets to just keep them for now. While the PCSO in its 2018 accomplishment report took pride in earning 20 percent more than the P52.98 billion it had generated in 2017, Malacañang said the government was not getting its fair share. Citing “massive corruption” in the PCSO, Duterte in the video message Friday night ordered a stop to all PCSO-licensed gaming schemes. Panelo said 60 percent of PCSO revenues were lost to corruption. In related developments: --Ako-Bicol Rep. Alfredo Garbin appealed to the National Police to boost its anti-jueteng operations in light of Duterte’s decision to stop the PCSO’s gaming operations. At the same time, Garbin, a deputy minority leader, said lawmakers would like to know from the PCSO details that caused the President’s decision. “The PCSO is a significant government corporation. PCSO income in 2018, according to the COA, was P63.097 billion, while operating expenses were P49.285 billion, profit before taxes at P13.811 billion, and net Income was P1.55 billion,” he said. He added the PCSO’s financial assistance, subsidy, and contributions to various funds and causes were at P11.678 billion as per the 2018 COA audit. Garbin also asked the Department of Finance “how it will make up for the resulting revenue shortfall and how this new development will affect the social services, education, and sports budgets.” For his part, Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco said “President Duterte is consistent in his strong stance against corruption and we are fully supportive of this policy. “ Velasco also said the President’s decision should prompt a more in-depth investigation into the gaming schemes not only to ensure that it is free from corruption, but to also assess its impact on the economy and the programs being funded by the PCSO. “ • Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman expressed support to Duterte’s order stopping the grant of more gaming licenses in the country. “We welcome and support this new policy of the president,” Hataman said as he stressed it would be best if the government terminated entirely all forms of gambling nationwide. • The Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) has heeded the call of the national headquarters to stop all gambling and gaming operation of the PCSO. Brig. Gen. Rene Pamuspusan, PRO 6 regional director, said that as early as 6 a.m. on Saturday, he instructed all provincial and city directors in Western Visayas to close down all PCSO STL and Lotto outlets. “All provincial and city police offices had already done their operations and all reports were in as of 1 p.m.,” Pamuspusan told the Philippine News Agency. • Police authorities in Negros Occidental and Bacolod City shut down all outlets of STLmall Town Lottery, Lotto, and other gaming schemes under the PCSO. Col. Romeo Baleros, director of the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office, said he directed all police chiefs to verify outlets in Negros Occidental and effect the closure order before noon on Saturday. “Those that will continue their operation will be apprehended,” he added.Maj. Rollie Pondevilla, chief of the Silay City Police Station, said that after receiving the order from the higher headquarters, he led his personnel in the closure of all STL and Lotto outlets in the northern Negros City.