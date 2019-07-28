Vetoed 'endo' bill to have Senate redo

The Senate leadership will push for the refiling of the Security of Tenure Bill which President Rodrigo Duterte refused to sign, citing its negative impact on the economy.
Senate President Vicente Sotto III said he would ask the principal author of the bill, Senator Joel Villanueva, to refile the measure.
“I’m crestfallen but that’s how democracy works. And Congress, being dynamic, can refile and repass the bill,” he said.
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon seconded Sotto. However, he said, “the bill can be refiled but the executive must first get its act together. We have frontline departments [Department of Labor and National Economic Development Authority] with opposing views. We are unclear as to what the policy is.”
Villanueva also expressed disappointment on the decision of President Duterte to veto the Security of Tenure bill
which he principally authored.
“Unfortunately, profit wins again with the veto of the SOT bill,” said Villanueva, who chaired the Senate labor committee.
The measure seeks to prohibit business entities from hiring workers on a contractual basis.
Duterte rejected signing it after NEDA submitted recommendations and adjustments to the bill.
“We regret it. The bill was certified as urgent by the President and thus, in the 17th Congress, the Senate worked hard to pass a balanced bill that would protect the welfare of the workers while maintaining the stability of businesses,” said Drilon.
“Our workers have waited for two decades to finally have legislation that would prohibit illegal company practices of contractualization and provide them with security of tenure. They came into 2016 with very high hopes that the practice would be prohibited. Now, we are back to square one,” he added.
Senator Risa Hontiveros said President Duterte’s decision to veto the bill was not surprising.
“From the start, the President’s commitment to end labor contractualization under his term was wimpish and wishy-washy. After he made a bold promise during the campaign that he would eliminate contractual labor, his administration issued several toothless department and executive orders,” she said.
“President Duterte explained that he vetoed the measure in order to protect capital and management, as well as the long-term interest of labor. This is laughable as the President vetoed a law that was not even at full strength. The bill would not even have tilted the balance between labor and management. All major labor groups rejected it,” she added.
Hontiveros said she herself removed her name as one of the authors of the measure after the House of Representatives decided to simply adopt the Senate’s version of the bill, thereby cancelling the bicameral process and missing the opportunity to include a provision against fixed-term employment.
“Nevertheless, we will continue the fight to pass a law that will genuinely promote regular employment and end labor contractualization in the country. With the help of different labor groups, advocates and like-minded legislators, we will accomplish what is difficult,” she said.
Meanwhile, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto on Saturday urged fellow lawmakers to refile the Security of Tenure Bill following Duterte’s refusal to sign it.
“Press “reboot” and file the bill again,” he said in a statement.
But this time, according to Recto, the Executive Branch should write its own version and send it to Congress with an attached presidential certification as to its urgency.
“If it has changed its mind, then the version it now wants must be in black and white, so nothing will be lost in translation. This is needed because the veto message did not cite the specific provisions that triggered the veto. Let the burden of proposition fall on them this time. But this will be for the information of Congress only, and should not mean that it must be the one passed en toto,” he said.
“Better still, Malacañang should convene a tripartite summit on endo, with business, labor and the government in a frank exchange of views. Lastly, this episode underscores once again the need to strengthen its liaison work with Congress. I sympathize with [Senator]Joel [Villanueva] who had worked hard on this bill,” added the senator.
“This was not an easy bill to write. Joel made sure that it was a balanced one. It was a tightrope act under stormy conditions.”
