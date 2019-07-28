ALL SECTIONS
Jul 28, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Dengue outbreak worsens in Negros Island

posted July 28, 2019 at 12:40 am by  PNA
Bacolod City—Dengue outbreak has been recommended for declaration in five areas in Negros Occidental, according to a report by Dr. Ernell Tumimbang, chief of the Provincial Health Office, submitted to Gov. Eugenio Lacson. 

READ: Massive Isabela cleanup drive vs. dengue set today

As of Friday, these include the cities of Kabankalan and Bago, and the towns of Cauayan, Murcia, and Candoni.

In Kabankalan, there were 490 cases while Bago has recorded 285, with one death. Cauayan has 228 cases, with two deaths; Murcia, 147, with one death; and Candoni, 135, with two deaths.

The province has a total of 3,744 cases from Jan. 1 to July 13 this year.

READ: Dengue alert nationwide

Earlier, Lacson issued Executive Order No. 19-19, declaring a dengue heightened alert in Negros Occidental.

“I do hereby order and ordain the uniform implementation of the various issuances from the DOH in the management of dengue cases and outbreak in all LGUs and public health utilities in the province,” Lacson said in the order.

The governor also cited the Department of Health-Center for Health Development in Western Visayas Regional Order No. 2019-09, outlining the guidelines in triaging and managing dengue cases in health facilities of Western Visayas to properly manage the influx of dengue cases and maintain appropriate case management. 

According to the DOH, the management of cases is based on patient type. These include Group A, patients who may be sent home; Group B, patients who should be referred for in-hospital management; and Group C, patients with severe dengue requiring emergency treatment and urgent referral. 

READ: Recto bats for national Anti-Dengue Day

READ: Dengue cases higher than DOH figure—senator

READ: South Cotabato acts to prevent dengue outbreak

Topics: Dengue outbreak , Negros Occidental , Ernell Tumimbang , Eugenio Lacson

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Congress Trivia 1
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard