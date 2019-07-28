Dengue outbreak worsens in Negros Island

Bacolod City—Dengue outbreak has been recommended for declaration in five areas in Negros Occidental, according to a report by Dr. Ernell Tumimbang, chief of the Provincial Health Office, submitted to Gov. Eugenio Lacson.
As of Friday, these include the cities of Kabankalan and Bago, and the towns of Cauayan, Murcia, and Candoni.
In Kabankalan, there were 490 cases while Bago has recorded 285, with one death. Cauayan has 228 cases, with two deaths; Murcia, 147, with one death; and Candoni, 135, with two deaths.
The province has a total of 3,744 cases from Jan. 1 to July 13 this year.
Earlier, Lacson issued Executive Order No. 19-19, declaring a dengue heightened alert in Negros Occidental.
“I do hereby order and ordain the uniform implementation of the various issuances from the DOH in the management of dengue cases and outbreak in all LGUs and public health utilities in the province,” Lacson said in the order.
The governor also cited the Department of Health-Center for Health Development in Western Visayas Regional Order No. 2019-09, outlining the guidelines in triaging and managing dengue cases in health facilities of Western Visayas to properly manage the influx of dengue cases and maintain appropriate case management.
According to the DOH, the management of cases is based on patient type. These include Group A, patients who may be sent home; Group B, patients who should be referred for in-hospital management; and Group C, patients with severe dengue requiring emergency treatment and urgent referral.
