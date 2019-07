Post-SONA showtime: Rody, PNP chief regale crowds with songs

CONTRASTING FACES. Thousands of activists brave heavy rains as they march towards Congress during a protest to coincide with the President’s SONA. Photo by Revoli Cortez

CONTRASTING FACES. Pro-administration supporters gather Monday at the IBP Road near the Batasang Pambansa complex as President Rodrigo Duterte arrives for his fourth State of the Nation Address. Screengrab from ABS-CBN News Photo

READ: SONA cops brace for ‘surprises’

READ: Duterte: 4th SONA launching pad for new game plan, war on crimes