P1-million reward for capture of cop-killers

KILLED IN ACTION. President Rodrigo Roa Duterte pays his last respects to one of the slain police officers as he visits the wake at Camp Lt. Col. Francisco C. Fernandez Jr. in Sibulan, Negros Oriental on July 20. During his visit, the President honors the four police officers who were killed in an ambush by suspected communist rebels last July 18. Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Duterte has offered a P1-million reward to anyone who can capture the masterminds and perpetrators of the murder of four policemen in Negros Oriental.“According to the Chief Executive, a P1-million reward will be given for the capture, whether dead or alive, of the masterminds, perpetrators, and main shooters of the four police intel personnel,” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement. Panelo also said that a P50,000 reward will be given for the capture of all the conspirators involved in the murder of four policemen in Barangay Mabato in Ayungon town, Negros Oriental Thursday afternoon. They were allegedly ambushed and tortured by suspected members of the communist New People’s Army, according to the Philippine National Police. The slain intelligence personnel were identified as Cpl. Relebert Beronio, Pat. Raffy Callao, Pat. Ruel Cabellon, and Pat. Marquino de Leon. President Duterte visited their wake on Saturday and gave them medals of merit at rites in Camp Francisco Fernandez, Sibulan, Negros Oriental.He also convened a command conference with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the PNP to discuss the developments in the investigation of the incident. “We will ensure that justice will be served to those behind this condemnable offense against our peace enforcers. The full force of the law will come crushing down on the perpetrators,” Panelo said. Duterte was accompanied by his former top aide, Senator Christopher Go, Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año, PNP chief, Gen. Oscar Albayalde, and Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas, Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino. The families of the slain policemen will be receiving P250,000 in financial assistance. An initial report from the PNP showed that around 2:30 p.m. on July 18, the four policemen were on their way to the detachment at Sitio Nabinca when they were abducted by a group of NPA rebels and shot several times.