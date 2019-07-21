Bikoy's 'lack of credibility' no defense vs. sedition—Luna

An anti-corruption commissioner said Saturday individuals against whom police have filed sedition complaint over the controversial “Ang Totoong Narco-list” videos could not invoke as defense the lack of “credibility of the accuser.” In a statement, Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission Commissioner Manuelito Luna said the common principle in law “falsus in unum, falsus in omnibus” (false in one, false in all) had long been abandoned in the Philippines. His statement came after some of the respondents in the case the PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group filed Thursday said the accuser Peter Joemel Advincula, who claims to be “Bikoy” in the “Ang Totoong Narco-list” videos, had no credibility. United Nations Human Rights Council for a probe on human rights situation in the Philippines might cause her to be impeached as it allegedly constituted betrayal of public trust. His statement came after some of the respondents in the case the PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group filed Thursday said the accuser Peter Joemel Advincula, who claims to be “Bikoy” in the “Ang Totoong Narco-list” videos, had no credibility. READ: Leni, Leila, Bikoy face sedition raps “The Supreme Court has ruled in a litany of cases such as in Abaya versus People, a 1992 case, that such rule does not obtain or apply in this jurisdiction. Hence, a testimony may be disbelieved in part, and believed in part,” Luna said in his statement released to media. Luna added, “This may be the reason why the PNP-CIDG still proceeded to investigate ‘Ang Totoong Narcolist’ (Bikoy videos) and later, file charges against opposition figures and others named by Advincula as behind Project Sodoma.” Bikoy earlier claimed “Sodoma” was a plan to unseat President Rodrigo Duterte, in office since 2016, and put in place as president Vice President Robredo, and install top Liberal Party officials to high government posts. In a related development: • Opposition Senator Leila de Lima downplayed Saturday the threat to impeach Robredo for supporting an independent probe on the government’s bloody war on drugs. She branded as diversionary tactic to cover up for Duterte’s own culpability the threat to slap the Vice President with an impeachment case. She also said the impeachment threat by Luna against Robredo was meant to earn “brownie points” from Duterte. De Lima recently called the UNHRC Resolution as a “welcome step” and a “jumpstart” in the Filipinos’ search for accountability for the gross human rights violation in the country under Duterte. READ: DOJ panel to probe sedition raps vs ‘Bikoy’ accused

