‘Falcon’ exits, LPA enters PAR

posted July 19, 2019 at 01:25 am by PNA July 19, 2019 at 01:25 am

Moderate to heavy rains are expected to continue in most parts of Luzon Thursday even as tropical storm “Falcon” maintained its strength moving north and a low pressure area spotted off Sinait, Ilocos Sur, weathermen said. In its 5 a.m. severe weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Falcon” might exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday evening, while the LPA might develop into a tropical depression within 48 hours. The tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 over the northern portion of Cagayan has been lifted. But Cagayan’s Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said Thursday “Falcon” left two dead victims―one male in Gattaran and a female in Abulug towns. Falcon moves north at 355 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan with sustained maximum winds of 65 kms. per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness up to 80 kph moving northwest at 20 kph. PAGASA added the southwest monsoon (habagat) is affecting Luzon and the western Visayas. Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Ilocos and, Cordillera regions, Zambales and Bataan will experience rains brought about by the LPA and the southwest monsoon. READ: ‘Falcon’ stirs up signal No. 2 Thursday even as tropical storm “Falcon” maintained its strength moving north and a low pressure area spotted off Sinait, Ilocos Sur, weathermen said. In its 5 a.m. severe weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Falcon” might exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday evening, while the LPA might develop into a tropical depression within 48 hours. The tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 over the northern portion of Cagayan has been lifted. But Cagayan’s Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said Thursday “Falcon” left two dead victims―one male in Gattaran and a female in Abulug towns. Falcon moves north at 355 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan with sustained maximum winds of 65 kms. per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness up to 80 kph moving northwest at 20 kph. PAGASA added the southwest monsoon (habagat) is affecting Luzon and the western Visayas. Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Ilocos and, Cordillera regions, Zambales and Bataan will experience rains brought about by the LPA and the southwest monsoon.Western Visayas and the rest of Luzon will be cloudy with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorm. Sea travel is risky in the seaboards of Luzon, and the western and eastern seaboards of the Visayas. Temperature in Metro Manila ranges from 25-29 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao 26-30 degrees Celsius, Baguio City 16-20 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 26-31 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 26-32 degrees Celsius. READ: LPA, ‘Falcon’ induce habagat rains

